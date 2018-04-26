Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drops a goose egg in Game 5
Smith scored zero points (0-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt) while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Pacers.
Smith is now shooting under 30 percent over the last three contests, as his solid Game 1 has turned into nothing for the rest of the series. He will need to get his shooting on track before the series ends if he wants to avoid being on the wrong end of a lineup change in the next series, or before they get eliminated.
