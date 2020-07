Smith erupted for 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Monday's scrimmage against Washington.

Playing without Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard, the Lakers handed things off to the reserves and completed a perfect 3-0 record in scrimmage play. Smith came off the bench to play 25 minutes, hitting six of his even three-point attempts and adding five rebounds and one steal.