J.R. Smith: Meeting with Milwaukee
Smith met with the Bucks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Officially waived by the Cavs earlier in the week, Smith is now a free agent, and there appears to be some mutual interest between himself and the No. 1 seed in the East last season. Milwaukee is in need of a shooter after losing Malcolm Brogdon, and while Smith is a diminished player at age 33, he's a career 37.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Smith played in only 11 games for the lowly Cavs last season after appearing in 80 games in 2017-18.
More News
-
J.R. Smith: Officially waived by Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Likely to be waived Monday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Won't be bought out•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: No longer with Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Retreats to bench•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Hands out season-high five dimes in Tuesday's win•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...