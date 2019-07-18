J.R. Smith: Meeting with Milwaukee

Smith met with the Bucks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Officially waived by the Cavs earlier in the week, Smith is now a free agent, and there appears to be some mutual interest between himself and the No. 1 seed in the East last season. Milwaukee is in need of a shooter after losing Malcolm Brogdon, and while Smith is a diminished player at age 33, he's a career 37.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Smith played in only 11 games for the lowly Cavs last season after appearing in 80 games in 2017-18.