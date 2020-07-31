Smith failed to record a single statistic in just eight minutes during Thursday's 103-101 victory over the Clippers.

After going off for 20 points in the Lakers' final scrimmage, Smith came back to earth Thursday, missing his only shot of the night. Dion Waiters (11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block) certainly looked far more comfortable and would appear to be ahead of Smith in the pecking order. This could fluctuate, especially if Smith gets hot at some point. Until then, he remains merely a speculative pickup if you need points and threes.