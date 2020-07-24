Smith tallied six points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Smith saw NBA action for the first time in more than 600 days and certainly looked fit and healthy. Smith was called in only three weeks ago to replace Avery Bradley (personal) who has elected to sit out the resumption. As a player who only offers upside in three-pointers, Smith is unlikely to have any value outside of streaming in almost every resumption format.