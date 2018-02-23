Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 15 in Thursday's loss
Smith scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt) while adding a rebound, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 loss to the Wizards.
The addition of Rodney Hood hasn't changed Smith's role or court time much, and he's now scored at least 15 points in three straight games while going 12-for-21 (57.1 percent) from three-point range. The veteran guard is streaky, but as long as he's locked in from beyond the arc he'll be productive enough to warrant a spot on many fantasy rosters.
