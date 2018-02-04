Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Sees modest scoring boost in win
Smith posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.
Smith's scoring total was enough to co-lead the Cavaliers alongside Isaiah Thomas on a night when the team considerably underwhelmed as a whole. The veteran two-guard has actually posted double-digit scoring in three of the last five contests, but he'd been held scoreless or posted single-digit tallies in the previous seven games. Smith could continue to see a slight uptick in usage during Kevin Love's multi-week absence due to a hand injury, but that could also be affected by any move the Cavs might make before next week's trade dealine.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drains four threes in Sunday's win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Pours in 23 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Goes scoreless in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Expected to play Monday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Out Thursday with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Manages two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.