Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Sees modest scoring boost in win

Smith posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.

Smith's scoring total was enough to co-lead the Cavaliers alongside Isaiah Thomas on a night when the team considerably underwhelmed as a whole. The veteran two-guard has actually posted double-digit scoring in three of the last five contests, but he'd been held scoreless or posted single-digit tallies in the previous seven games. Smith could continue to see a slight uptick in usage during Kevin Love's multi-week absence due to a hand injury, but that could also be affected by any move the Cavs might make before next week's trade dealine.