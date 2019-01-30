Clarkson accumulated 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes Tuesday against Washington.

Clarkson shouldered a heavier workload than usual in a 116-113 victory, logging his highest minute total in six contests. He also tied his season-best with 28 points on 66.7 percent shooting. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his previous five matchups.