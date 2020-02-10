Nance amassed just two points (1-6 3Pt, 0-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 loss to the Clippers.

Nance failed to have an impact Sunday, something that may become all too familiar. The addition of Andre Drummond as well as the retention of Kevin Love are both big negatives when analyzing Nance's fantasy outlook. He had been trending in the right direction prior to the trade deadline but for now, he appears as though he might be a drop in standard leagues.