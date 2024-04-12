Nance (personal) won't play in Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Nance will miss his second straight game Friday due to personal reasons. Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will likely continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Nance's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Lakers.
