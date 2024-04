Nance (undisclosed) was a full participant in practice Friday, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Nance left Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Thunder in the third quarter favoring his right leg and grabbed at his ankle as he walked to the locker room. He didn't play at all in the final frame. On Friday, coach Willie Green said that despite the soreness, Nance "went through a full practice." This is good news for the Pelicans, who are still without Zion Williamson (hamstring).