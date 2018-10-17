Nance (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's season opener against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Though Nance was able to practice Tuesday, the Cavaliers ultimately decided it wasn't worth the risk to rush him back into game action while he recovers from the right ankle sprain. Nance seemingly has a good chance to make his season debut in the Cavaliers' second game Friday against the Timberwolves, but his absence in the opener will likely clear up some extra minutes in the frontcourt for Tristan Thompson, Ante Zizic and Sam Dekker.