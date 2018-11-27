Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Shines as starting power forward
Nance started at power forward and generated 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 102-95 loss to the Timberwolves.
The Cavaliers have been reluctant to deploy Nance alongside Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt this season, but interim coach Larry Drew was left with little choice but to use the two in tandem with all of Kevin Love (toe), Sam Dekker (ankle) and David Nwaba (knee) sidelined. At least for one night, both Nance and Thompson (16 points, 11 rebounds in 40 minutes) worked well in concert, though the Timberwolves' decision to go with a bigger, less-stretchier frontcourt tandem of their own in Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson may have contributed to the Cleveland duo's success. Despite Nance's solid outing, it seems Drew still prefers to use him primarily as the backup center behind Thompson, as the coach told Joe Vardon of The Athletic that Nwaba would have started had he been available. With Nwaba's injury not viewed as a long-term issue and Dekker also closing in on a return, it wouldn't be surprising if Nance was used in a lower-minute bench role in the Cavs' next contest Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
