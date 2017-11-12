Celtics' Al Horford: Cleared to play Sunday
Horford (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Horford was given a probable designation heading into Sunday, so this was the expected move all along. He'll likely return to the starting lineup after a two-game layoff and doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of restrictions. With Horford expected back in the top unit, look for Aron Baynes to move to a bench role in the corresponding move.
