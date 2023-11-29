Horford recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 victory over Chicago.

Horford retained his spot in the starting lineup, filling in admirably for the injured Kristaps Porzingis (calf). The veteran turned back the clock, proving once again just how important he is to the Celtics. While Porzingis isn't slated to miss significant time, Horford is a clear must-roster player until we get word that his counterpart is returning.