Horford had two points (1-4 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 107-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Horford wasn't expected to replicate his 26-point outburst from Game 1, but his nonexistent offensive production was a glaring hole amid the Celtics' blowout loss. Averaging 12.3 points on 51.2/46.3/81.5 percent shooting slash across 19 playoff contests, Horford is likely to level out in Game 3. However, excluding his Game 1 outburst, Horford is just 3-of-15 from beyond the arc over his last four games.