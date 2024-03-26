Horford totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to the Hawks.

Horford delivered his trademark offensive synergy and chipped in on the defensive glass, but Atlanta beat him to the rim and punished him on the offensive glass in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss. Horford has been sharp of late, averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds on 60.0 percent shooting in 32.2 minutes across his last five games, but Monday serves as a reminder of the danger involved in Boston being heavily reliant on the 37-year-old defensively.