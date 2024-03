Horford (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Chicago, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a left big toe sprain. If he ultimately gets the green light, he could be in line for a bigger role due to Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) being already ruled out. More clarity on the veteran center's status should come closer to tipoff.