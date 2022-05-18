Horford (COVID-19 protocols) is "highly unlikely" to play in Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Haynes relays that there's a "minuscule" chance the veteran could be cleared for Game 2, so it appears like Boston is anticipating being without its starting forward for a second consecutive game. Luckily, Robert Williams returned from a four-game absence due to knee soreness and looked great in Game 1, so he -- along with Grant Williams -- will likely once again be asked to play heavy minutes in Horford's expected absence.