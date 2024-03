Horford is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a left big toe sprain, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Horford continues to periodically sit out to rest a lingering toe issue, but his absences normally come during back-to-back sets. He's started in each of his last seven appearances, averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in 31.9 minutes per game.