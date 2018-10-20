Celtics' Al Horford: Just misses triple-double in loss to Raps

Horford scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-101 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran center put together a huge stat line, but the Celtics as a group ran out of gas down the stretch in what could be an early preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. Horford has seen his scoring decline in recent seasons, a trend that isn't likely to change while he's surrounded by young talent in Boston, but the 32-year-old's multi-category contributions still make him a useful fantasy asset.