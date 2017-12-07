Celtics' Al Horford: Leads team with eight assists in Wednesday's win
Horford delivered another all-around stellar game with 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals with zero turnovers over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.
Horford is exhibiting point-guard-like skills from the elbow, setting up teammates with quick passes and generally preventing the Boston offense from relying on awkward isolation plays. Through 24 games, he's averaging 5.4 assists per game, ahead of last year's career best 5.0 assists rate. In his second season in Boston, Big Al seems even more comfortable with coach Brad Stevens' system, as displayed by his 1.5 made threes per game and 55% field goal percentage. Boston hopes to continue their winning ways on their upcoming three-game road trip, which starts Friday night in San Antonio.
