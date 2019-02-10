Celtics' Al Horford: Light scoring in loss
Horford finished with six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Saturday in the Celtics' 123-112 loss to the Clippers.
Horford has noticed a bit of a downturn over his past three games, topping out at 12 points and shooting 41.4 percent from the floor. The center has at least compensated for the lighter scoring outputs with serviceable averages in four of the other main counting-stats categories (6.7 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steal per game).
