Horford amassed 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Horford received a night off Saturday against the Knicks, and his play appeared to benefit with a solid performance Monday night. He missed only one attempt from the field while also swatting away a shot for the sixth consecutive matchup. The veteran big man is averaging 11.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.