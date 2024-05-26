Horford closed with 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 win over Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers allowed Horford to shoot the ball freely from three-point range, and the veteran big made them pay with a career high in threes made in the postseason. Horford is going through his best stretch of form in the current playoffs, scoring 15 or more points in three of his last four appearances while shooting 48 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three in that span.