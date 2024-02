Horford will miss Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a left big toe sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

This injury likely isn't something fantasy managers need to worry about going forward, as Horford doesn't play in both games of back-to-back sets to keep him fresh for the postseason. Kristaps Porzingis (back) has been removed from the injury report and will reclaim his starting center role.