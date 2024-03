Horford (toe) is out to face the Pistons on Friday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford has started in each of his last five appearances, logging at least 30 minutes in four of those contests, so it seems this is more of a maintenance kind of thing instead of Horford dealing with a serious injury. The veteran's next chance to play will come against the Bulls on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back.