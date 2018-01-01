Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 30 minutes
Horford accounted for 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in 30 minutes Sunday in Boston's win over Brooklyn.
Over the course of his career, Horford has proven that he can provide value in a variety of ways. His scoring was down, but he adopted the role of rim-protector Sunday, collecting three blocks for the second time in his last five games. Horford is enjoying a career year of sorts. He has connected on 42.5-percent of his three-point attempts, a career high while dishing 5.2 assists per game, also a career high. The two-man game with Kyrie Irving gets everything going for the Celtics on offense, and it has been a boon for Horford's fantasy owners. Don't expect his success to come to a halt anytime soon.
