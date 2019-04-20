Celtics' Al Horford: Solid contributions Friday

Horford had 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over Indiana.

Horford played 36 minutes in Friday's Game 3 victory, showing no lasting effects from an apparent illness that had been hanging around earlier in the week. Horford managed to contribute across the board whilst also holding Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis to a combined 25 points. Boston will be hoping for a repeat performance Sunday with a victory moving them onto the second round where they would await the winner of the Toronto and Orlando series.