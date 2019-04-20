Celtics' Al Horford: Solid contributions Friday
Horford had 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over Indiana.
Horford played 36 minutes in Friday's Game 3 victory, showing no lasting effects from an apparent illness that had been hanging around earlier in the week. Horford managed to contribute across the board whilst also holding Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis to a combined 25 points. Boston will be hoping for a repeat performance Sunday with a victory moving them onto the second round where they would await the winner of the Toronto and Orlando series.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...