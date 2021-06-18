Horford was traded from the Thunder to the Celtics on Friday along with Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Kemba Walker (knee), a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Horford appeared in only 28 games this season before being shut down while the Thunder turned to its younger players, and he'll now return to Boston after splitting the past two years between Philadelphia and Oklahoma City. The 35-year-old averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.9 minutes while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. Horford should have a lesser role compared to his previous three-year stint with the Celtics but could still be a significant piece in the frontcourt after resting the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.