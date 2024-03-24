Horford produced 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-113 victory over Chicago.

Horford turned back the clock, pouring in 23 points as the Celtics won their ninth consecutive game. Despite being without a number of key pieces in recent times, Boston continues to widen the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference. While Horford is no longer an elite fantasy producer, he typically does just enough to maintain backend 12-team value, even more so when Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) is not in the lineup.