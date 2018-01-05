Celtics' Aron Baynes: Confirmed starter Friday
Baynes will start in place of Marcus Morris (rest) on Friday against the Timberwolves, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.
As expected, Baynes will get the starting nod alongside Al Horford as the Celtics rest Morris on the first night of a back-to-back. Boston has already confirmed that Morris will return for Saturday's contest in Brooklyn, so Baynes' stay in the starting five will likely only last one game.
