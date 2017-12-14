Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, delivers 17 points
Baynes banged out 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 124-118 win over the Nuggets.
Baynes got the start at center with Al Horford out (rest). He and his Celtic teammates delivered a strong offensive effort, shooting 60 percent from the field versus a short-handed Nuggets squad. Boston somehow beat Denver despite being out-rebounded 48 to 30 by the Nuggets. Either Baynes or Marcus Smart will return to the bench as Horford is expected to return for Friday's match-up against the slower paced Jazz.
