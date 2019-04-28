Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will be re-evaluated Monday
Baynes did not return to Sunday's game in Milwaukee as a precaution after rolling his left ankle, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Between the Celtics holding a big lead in the fourth quarter and the history of Baynes rolling his left ankle this year, head coach Brad Stevens decided to not put him back on the floor to avoid risking another injury. He'll be evaluated Monday to make sure nothing gets worse overnight, but he was cleared by trainers to return Sunday and should be considered probable to play Tuesday. Prior to leaving Sunday's contest, Baynes had scored four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) with one steal in nine minutes.
