Edwards dropped 30 points (10-16 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Edwards went to work in the third quarter, splashing eight treys in that quarter alone. It's unlikely Edwards will have the opportunity to do such a thing on a consistent basis this season. Nevertheless, Marcus Smart is more than capable of playing multiple positions, in which case Edwards could potentially earn the job as Kemba Walker's primary backup point guard.