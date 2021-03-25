Green was traded from the Celtics to the Bulls as part of a three-team trade involving Moritz Wagner and Daniel Theis, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Green didn't see much playing time for the Celtics over the first half of the season, and he'll now attempt to earn some minutes with Chicago. The 27-year-old averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.8 minutes per game with the Celtics this year and is unlikely to see significant run for his new team.