Green is starting Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Green will join the starting lineup for the second time this season with Jaylen Brown (knee) unavailable. He played 24 minutes in his spot start against Atlanta on Feb. 17 but has failed to make a significant fantasy impact this year.
More News
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Quiet night in spot start•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Logs 15 minutes of action Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Sees 15 minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Sees season-high 28 minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Gets 21 minutes in blowout•