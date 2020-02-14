Celtics' Javonte Green: Three straight DNP designations
Green did not play during Tuesday's 141-133 loss against the Clippers.
Green has not seen the floor in Boston's three straight games, and the last time he saw action, he posted one point and three boards in four minutes off the bench against the Hawks on Feb. 7. His playing time has been extremely inconsistent, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on Green to log decent minutes unless there's a rash of injuries in Boston's backcourt moving forward.
