Boston recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Friday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Walsh posted 18 points (6-9 FG), nine rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Maine's 119-112 win over the Delaware Blue Coats during the G League playoffs on Thursday. He'll provide depth for the NBA club Friday night, but Walsh is expected to rejoin Maine ahead of Sunday's semifinal matchup against Long Island or Osceola, who face off Friday night.