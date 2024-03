Boston recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.

Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) are questionable, and Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser (ankle) and Al Horford (rest/toe) have already been ruled out, so Walsh has been elevated and will provide emergency depth. The rookie out of Arkansas has made four NBA appearances this season, totaling two points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes.