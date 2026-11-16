Walsh registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 131-94 victory over the Mavericks.

Walsh helped set the tone for Boston's dominant opening quarter, combining with Derrick White for 19 of the Celtics' first 24 points. However, Walsh remains a secondary scoring option behind the Celtics' established stars, so his defensive contributions and perimeter shooting matter more to his fantasy outlook. He has scored in double digits in just two appearances this season, so it's hard to trust him outside of deep formats right now.