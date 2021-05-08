Walker posted 33 points (10-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-99 loss to the Bulls.

The Celitcs' offensive potency takes a hit whenever Jaylen Brown (ankle) is off the court, but Walker has done an excellent job in absorbing most of his output over the past two games. He followed up a solid 32-point effort with 33 points in Thursday's loss. If walker can stay healthy and keeps producing at this clip, the Celtics will be a force to reckon with in the playoffs.