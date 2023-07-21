Walker signed a contract with AS Monaco Basket of the EuroLeague on Friday.

Walker has seen his role in the NBA decline over the past two seasons with the Knicks and the Mavericks. He averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game over 37 appearances with New York during the 2021-22 campaign and averaged just 8.0 minutes per game over nine appearances with the Mavericks last year before being waived in January. The 33-year-old should have an opportunity to see more playing time overseas.