The Mavericks waived Walker on Friday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Walker is being waived because his salary would have become fully guaranteed Saturday. The Mavericks also want to give rookie Jaden Hardy a path for playing time, and Walker had been standing in the way without providing a major lift to Dallas' second unit. Walker averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.0 minutes across nine games this season.