Walker (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.

Walker is questionable to miss his third straight game with a left knee injury. The veteran guard's next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday's contest versus the Rockets if he's ruled out Tuesday. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said that Walker playing 42 minutes on Dec. 17 caused issues with his knee, and his playing time will have to be carefully managed, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. For fantasy purposes, Walker is someone managers in daily leagues can monitor, but chances are he'll be far too inconsistent to feel good about starting in weekly leagues.