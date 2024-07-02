Walker announced his official retirement from the sport Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Walker last played for the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season, during which he averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 16.0 minutes in nine regular-season games. The 34-year-old is most notably remembered for his eight-year tenure with the Hornets; he averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds while being named an All-Star three times with the Hornets, and once with the Celtics. Over the entirety of his 12-year career, Walker averaged 18.0 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 36.0 percent from deep.