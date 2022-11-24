Brogdon posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 victory over Dallas.

Brogdon scored in double figures for the second straight game and secured his best rebounding performance since Nov. 7 against Memphis when he notched 10 boards. The Virginia product is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five contests.