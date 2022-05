Stauskas appeared to suffer a lower leg injury in the final minutes of the Celtics' Game 2 win over the Heat on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Stauskas saw four minutes of action in the fourth quarter before hobbling off the court with a leg injury. The guard left Game 2 with three points, two assists and one rebound. Stauskas' injury won't have any impact on Boston's rotation going forward.