Stauskas logged zero statistics across two minutes of court time Tuesday in the Celtics' 109-86 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Stauskas has seen garbage time run in both of the first two games of the series in what marked the first playoff appearances of his professional career since entering the NBA as a lottery selection in 2014. The 28-year-old had previously been sidelined at the end of regular season with an ankle sprain, but he was fully cleared in advance of the Celtics' first-round series sweep of the Nets.