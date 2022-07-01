Stauskas was traded from the Celtics to the Pacers on Friday along with four other players and a 2023 first-round pick in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Stauskas wasn't a part of Boston's rotation after being promoted from the G League last season, appearing in eight games and averaging 2.3 points in just 4.9 minutes per contest. He'll have an opportunity to earn a bigger role in Indiana, although it will probably be difficult to crack the rotation given the team's depth in the backcourt.